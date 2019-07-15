Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are Headed to St. Louis

click to enlarge Screengrab via YouTube

The boys are back in town.

No one was happier than @Andy about the #BluesWin. https://t.co/2MRLvmeXYE — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) June 14, 2019

So proud to be from St. Louis and a #Cardinals fan!!!! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) October 19, 2013

World Champs! So proud to be from St. Louis! #11in11 #CARDINALNATION — Andy Cohen (@Andy) October 29, 2011

Heading to St Louis and praying for peace!!! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) November 24, 2014

