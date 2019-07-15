Email
Monday, July 15, 2019

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are Headed to St. Louis

Posted By on Mon, Jul 15, 2019 at 11:28 AM

click to enlarge The boys are back in town. - SCREENGRAB VIA YOUTUBE
  • Screengrab via YouTube
  • The boys are back in town.

St. Louis’ favorite son, Andy Cohen, is headed back to town with his longtime friend, Anderson Cooper.

The two influential personalities will be at the Stifel Theatre on November 1. They’re touring together in a show called AC² in which they take the stage and interview each other but also answer questions from the audience.

The topics range from serious world events courtesy of journalist Cooper to hot gossip fresh from the mouth of long-time TV host Cohen.



The St. Louis show promises to be a special stop on the tour because Cohen was raised in the Lou and proudly represents our city any chance he gets. That makes us love him even more than Cooper’s adorable giggle.

Tickets got on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday and are available at Ticketmaster.com, the Enterprise Center Box Office or AC2live.com.

And for more of why we love Cohen, please see below.


View this post on Instagram

Proof I am in St. Louis! #ProvelCheese

A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on





Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com.
  Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

