Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are Headed to St. Louis

The boys are back in town.

No one was happier than @Andy about the #BluesWin. https://t.co/2MRLvmeXYE — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) June 14, 2019

So proud to be from St. Louis and a #Cardinals fan!!!! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) October 19, 2013

World Champs! So proud to be from St. Louis! #11in11 #CARDINALNATION — Andy Cohen (@Andy) October 29, 2011

Heading to St Louis and praying for peace!!! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) November 24, 2014

St. Louis’ favorite son, Andy Cohen, is headed back to town with his longtime friend, Anderson Cooper.The two influential personalities will be at the Stifel Theatre on November 1. They’re touring together in a show called AC² in which they take the stage and interview each other but also answer questions from the audience.The topics range from serious world events courtesy of journalist Cooper to hot gossip fresh from the mouth of long-time TV host Cohen.The St. Louis show promises to be a special stop on the tour because Cohen was raised in the Lou and proudly represents our city any chance he gets. That makes us love him even more than Cooper’s adorable giggle.Tickets got on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday and are available at Ticketmaster.com , the Enterprise Center Box Office or AC2live.com And for more of why we love Cohen, please see below.