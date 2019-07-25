Email
Thursday, July 25, 2019

This Awesome Time-Lapse Video Shows the St. Louis Wheel Joining Our Skyline

Posted By on Thu, Jul 25, 2019 at 10:57 AM


It’s been the talk of the town for weeks and now we have some cool details about the fantastic new addition to the St. Louis skyline.

The St. Louis Wheel has been steadily rising next to Union Station and we’ve been following the building progress of the giant ferris wheel closely.

The wheel is not scheduled to open until this fall (right around the same time that the aquarium debuts at Union Staion), but this cool time-lapse video showing its construction contains some exciting details about the 200-foot-tall observation wheel.



First of all, the wheel will be open 365 days a year, so if you have family in town for Christmas day only, you can still give them a great view of the city.

And how great is that view? Well, you’ll be able to see for 20 miles in any direction when you’re at the top of the wheel.

Also awesome: The wheel still have 42 gondolas and the ride will last fifteen minutes, so you’ll have plenty of time to get that perfect skyline selfie.

Check out the video above to see all of the spokes come together and then follow this Facebook page for information.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
