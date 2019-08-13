Email
Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Bring Home a Buddy: Pet Adoption Fees Waived This Weekend at the APA

Posted By on Tue, Aug 13, 2019 at 1:19 PM

click to enlarge New best friend! - TED MURPHY / FLICKR

This is it. This is the weekend that you find your new best friend. Starting at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Aug. 17, the Animal Protective Association (1705 South Hanley Road. 314-645-4610) will open its doors and let you take home a new member of your family for free.

The APA is participating in Clear the Shelters, a national pet adoption event, and all adoption fees will be waived thanks to sponsor Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Tito’s is known for being a dog-loving company and this kind gesture will help many dogs find their new forever homes.

“Adoption fees typically range between $100-500 so this is a wonderful time to bring home a forever friend at no cost thanks to Tito’s Vodka,” said Sarah Javier, executive director of the APA. “We hope to find homes for every available pet in our shelter this Saturday – all 100+ of them – and that’s something we can all raise a glass to.”



Finally, all of the money you spend on booze is justified! It was all for a good cause! You're practically a philanthropist.

The event runs all day on Saturday and the APA will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on that day. You can even do a little window shopping before you adopt — photos and information about all of their adoptable animals are available on their website at apamo.org.

clear_the_shelters_.jpg

