Monday, September 9, 2019
All St. Louis Dogs Need This Imo’s Pizza Box Stuffed Toy
By Jaime Lees
on Mon, Sep 9, 2019 at 1:13 PM
If your doggie friend is from the Lou and he’s proud, this plush Imo’s pizza box toy will have all of the other dogs at the park asking where he went to high school.
The adorable toy, sold by Arch Apparel
, is one of many new designs for puppers available from the “St. Louis inspired, St. Louis made” brand. St. Louis dog owners are going ham over the entire dog collection — including leashes, bandanas and even t-shirts for humans that read “STL DOG MOM” and STL DOG DAD.”
To get your pup this square toy beyond compare, hit up ArchApparel.com
or visit the brick-and-mortar store (2335 S. Hanley Road; 314-601-3122)
in Brentwood.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
