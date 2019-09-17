Art in the Park Returns to St. Louis Hills on September 29

click to enlarge
-
photo provided by Art in the park
-
"Art in the Park" sounds even better if you say it with a Boston accent.
Everyone’s favorite art fair in the city is headed back to Francis Park (Nottingham Ave. and Childress Ave., 63109)
in St. Louis Hills later this month.
Art in the Park will host more than 80 (mostly local) artists who offer “everything from jewelry, pottery, glass and textiles to mixed media, wood, sculpture, painting and photography.” The free event runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 29.
In addition to all of the art, there will also be food from local restaurants. And this is a family event, so feel free to bring the kids. Art in the Park has free activities lined up just for the wee ones.
In addition to various exhibitions, you can also catch some live music. The schedule includes Jason Garms at 10 a.m., the River Kittens at 12:30 p.m. and Falling Fences at 3 p.m.
For more information, visit ArtInTheParkSTL.com
.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.