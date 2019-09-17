Email
Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Art in the Park Returns to St. Louis Hills on September 29

Posted By on Tue, Sep 17, 2019 at 1:29 PM

click to enlarge "Art in the Park" sounds even better if you say it with a Boston accent. - PHOTO PROVIDED BY ART IN THE PARK
  • photo provided by Art in the park
  • "Art in the Park" sounds even better if you say it with a Boston accent.

Everyone’s favorite art fair in the city is headed back to Francis Park (Nottingham Ave. and Childress Ave., 63109) in St. Louis Hills later this month.

Art in the Park will host more than 80 (mostly local) artists who offer “everything from jewelry, pottery, glass and textiles to mixed media, wood, sculpture, painting and photography.” The free event runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 29.

In addition to all of the art, there will also be food from local restaurants. And this is a family event, so feel free to bring the kids. Art in the Park has free activities lined up just for the wee ones.



In addition to various exhibitions, you can also catch some live music. The schedule includes Jason Garms at 10 a.m., the River Kittens at 12:30 p.m. and Falling Fences at 3 p.m.

For more information, visit ArtInTheParkSTL.com.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
