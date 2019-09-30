St. Louis Wheel Opens Today, Movie Nights Start This Weekend

click to enlarge
-
JAIME LEES
-
Fredbird approves.
You’ve watched it climb high into the St. Louis sky, and starting today you can ride the St. Louis Wheel
!
And not only can you ride this fancy new Ferris wheel, its home at Union Station will soon become your go-to spot for weekend entertainment.
Starting this weekend, Union Station will show movies
in its outdoor plaza every Friday and Saturday night. If you’re looking for a date night activity or a place to take the kids, this is the perfect spot.
click to enlarge
-
JAIME LEES
-
We got a preview ride on the Wheel last week and it is spectacular.
You can make a night of it with a ride on the Wheel, then grab some food from the Union Station Soda Fountain
and wind down by watching a movie. (No outside food or drink is allowed, but you won’t even want them after filling up on magical milkshakes at the Soda Fountain.)
The first film they’re showing is Meet Me in St. Louis
, of course, and not just because it's a St. Louis' favorite: The movie marks the 125th anniversary of Union Station.
The 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis wouldn’t have been nearly as successful if St. Louis wasn’t a major transportation hub, and Union Station was the crown jewel of transportation at the time. Thousands upon thousands passed through Union Station to get to The Louisiana Purchase Exposition (informally known as the St. Louis World's Fair) and see all of the amazing, mind-blowing exhibitions on display.
Meet Me in St. Louis
starts at 7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through the end of October. In November The Polar Express
starts screening, which ties-in nicely with the arrival of the seasonal Polar Express train rides at Union Station
from November 16 through December 30.
For more information, check out the event page
on Facebook.
click to enlarge
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
-
JAIME LEES
-
Don't tell me the lights are shining any place but there.
