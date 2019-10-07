Monday, October 7, 2019
Barktoberfest Returns to Urban Chestnut Because Dogs in Costumes Are the Best
Posted
By Jaime Lees
on Mon, Oct 7, 2019 at 1:21 PM
click to enlarge
If you like to sip on craft beer while looking at dogs in costumes (and who doesn’t?) get yourself to Urban Chestnut’s Midtown location (3229 Washington Avenue; 314-222-0143)
next Tuesday evening.
Urban Chestnut is hosting its eighth annual Barktoberfest on October 15 from 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. The event is presented by the Young Friends of the Humane Society of Missouri, and ticket sales benefit the Humane Society of Missouri’s Rescued Pet Trauma Fund.
The fund provides care for sick and injured shelter pets so they can go on to become happy and healthy members of your family … and then you can take them to the next Barktoberfest!
Not only will they host a doggie costume contest, there will also be raffles, games and vendors on site serving treats for both you and your pup.
Tickets are only $25 and include an official Barktoberfest T-shirt and a craft beer. You can also book a VIP table (which seats eight friends and includes two drink tickets per person) for just $200.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit the event page at hsmo.org/barktoberfest
.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Tags: Barktoberfest, Urban Chestnut, Image