Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Arch Apparel's Imo's T-Shirt Line Is Peak St. Louis

Posted By on Tue, Oct 15, 2019 at 11:35 AM


Imo's may be the pizza chain the coasts love to hate, but now you can show your love for Provel cheese right on your t-shirt. Arch Apparel, your favorite St. Louis-inspired brand, has released a whole line of Imo’s-styled apparel. And just like Imo’s, you’re going to want to grab it while it’s hot.

The company is known for its designs that always rep the 314, but they’ve really been on a roll lately. In addition to the super-popular Imo’s pizza box stuffed dog toy, they’ve also smartly jumped on some local trends, like printing up tees with inspirational quotes after fucking Mike Shildt fucking killed that locker room speech.

But their latest collaboration is sure to be a long-term hit. These Imo’s tees come in many styles and include designs like the Imo’s logo, a shirt that looks like the top of an Imo’s box and even a style with an illustration of the classic stylings at the Imo’s on Hampton (1000 Hampton Ave, 314-644-5480).



Check them all out today at ArchApparel.com.


Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Cry-Baby Is as Entertaining — and Timely — as Ever Read More

  2. Barktoberfest Returns to Urban Chestnut Because Dogs in Costumes Are the Best Read More

  3. The Best Things to Do in St. Louis this Week, October 4 to 9 Read More

  4. St. Louis Wheel Opens Today, Movie Nights Start This Weekend Read More

  5. Fifty Words Paints a Convincing Portrait of Marital Dysfunction -- If You Care to See One Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation