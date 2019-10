Arch Apparel's Imo's T-Shirt Line Is Peak St. Louis

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Imo's may be the pizza chain the coasts love to hate, but now you can show your love for Provel cheese right on your t-shirt. Arch Apparel, your favorite St. Louis-inspired brand, has released a whole line of Imo’s-styled apparel. And just like Imo’s, you’re going to want to grab it while it’s hot.The company is known for its designs that always rep the 314, but they’ve really been on a roll lately. In addition to the super-popular Imo’s pizza box stuffed dog toy , they’ve also smartly jumped on some local trends, like printing up tees with inspirational quotes after fucking Mike Shildt fucking killed that locker room speech But their latest collaboration is sure to be a long-term hit. These Imo’s tees come in many styles and include designs like the Imo’s logo, a shirt that looks like the top of an Imo’s box and even a style with an illustration of the classic stylings at the Imo’s on HamptonCheck them all out today at ArchApparel.com