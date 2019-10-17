20 Great Parties Where You can Celebrate Halloween

CAROLINE YOO

Ballpark Village's Halloween parties are always a popular choice.

October 31 is a Thursday this year, so most of the costumed action takes place on Saturday, October 26 — and that's just more than a week away. Start making that costume and your schedule for that night now with these twenty options.: Pride St. Charles hosts a drag show, creepy costume contest, silent auction and dancing. 21+, advance tickets $31, $40 at the door. Fri., Oct. 25, 7-11 p.m.: The Boom Boom Bombshells bring your favorite Hallow-een characters to life at this burlesque show. Wear your best costume and compete for fun prizes. A Top 40 dance party follows the show. Thu., Oct. 31, 9-11:59 p.m., $20. 314-436-7000.: If you’re a fan of boy bands, you won’t want to miss this event! 106.5 The Arch will be on hand for live broadcasts from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will also be a costume contest, prizes and more! At 9 p.m., America’s only live tribute to pop sensations like The Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, New Kids on the Block, Boys II Men, One Direction and more takes the stage. This high-energy show features seven gifted entertainers bringing to life the music and dancing of your favorite boy bands. Fri., Oct. 25, 8 p.m. $20.: The evening features DJ Rob Cutler in the winery’s Barrel Room and prizes for costume and dance contests. Fri., Oct. 25, 7-10 p.m., free to those 21 years of age and older, 636-745-9500.: Concert includes a $100 prize for the sexiest costume, and Chief RCG will perform new music from his upcoming album Love Only US. Expect guest performers, drink specials and a Black Excellent Tribute. Wed., Oct. 30, 9-11:59 p.m. & 12-2 a.m., $30 or $20 online, 314-283-5634.: The biggest and brightest spooky shows in town are collaborating on this city’s first Halloween festival with Boolesque Bingo, Theatre Undead, The Devil’s Cabaret, Little Bo’s Creepshow & Greta’s Gory-Hole. It’s one giant weekend of burlesque, drag, pole, bellydance and variety acts. Thu., Oct. 17, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; Fri., Oct. 18, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; Sat., Oct. 19, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., $20-$45, 314-621-6900.: America’s longest haunted Screampark features thirteen haunted attractions, including the new Brigantine Asylum and the Monster Midway. Ride the haunted hayride through the scariest neighborhood in town. Zombie Axe Throwing, Zombie Paintball, a Tomb Escape, corn mazes and haunted houses. Hours and days vary, $25.: Named America’s Scariest Haunted House, the two-story haunt is filled with high-tech scenes and live monsters. Multiple attractions include the new Horror Party Room with horror-themed arcades, pinballs, electric chair, three-minute escape room, Zombie-themed haunt The Hive and the Outdoor Scare Zone and monster selfies. Hours, days and prices vary.: Leverage Dance Theater invites audiences to follow the performers during an immersive dance experience through the mazes, hallways and stairwells of the Intersect Arts Center. Audience members are encouraged to dress in theme for the Halloween-inspired show, preferably in something black, dark, creepy or decaying. Thu., Oct. 24, 7 p.m.; Fri., Oct. 25, 7 & 9 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 26, 7 & 9 p.m.; Thu., Oct. 31, 7 p.m.; Fri., Nov. 1, 7 & 9 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 2, 9 p.m., $25-$35.: The city of Manchester’s Halloween-themed evening for families includes a hayride, games, candy, costume contest and a little kids/big kids hay search. Dress kids in non-scary costumes. Advance tickets only. Ages 2+ need a ticket. Fri., Oct. 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $5-$6, 636-391-6326.: Festivities kick off with daytime activities for the whole family. The party continues as the sun sets with an adults-only bash and costume contest, featuring $6,000 in cash and prizes. Sat., Oct. 26, 11 a.m.-11:59 p.m., free, 314-305-4012.: Craft Beer Cellar’s Halloween Party is an adults-only lock in. Imbibe on unlimited draft beers. If you leave, there’s no coming back. Admission includes three hours of unlimited pours, chances to win cool merch and giveaways, as well as games, scary movies and spooky surprises! Costumes and snacks encouraged! Tickets available online and in store. Sat., Oct. 26, 10p.m. - 1 a.m., $30.: Join the vintage soiree at Mad Art Gallery and party in the jail cells of an old haunted police station with 3 Girls in the Dark, your favorite local paranormal team! Free parking across from venue. Appetizers, drink specials and multiple DJs. Cash-prize costume contest. Readings by Big Cat Tarot. $15 pre-sale tickets available now! Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $20, 314-771-8230.: The Masked Halloween Ball is a multimedia omnielectric party experiment in real/past/future times. HEARding Cats Collective artists will design a cohesive experience and platform for live sound and video improvisation. Video processing, recording and projecting will use the costumed attendees as subject matter. It is vital to the event’s success that you wear your most elaborate and otherworldly costumes. Admission is free for those in costumes. Sun., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $10-$20, 314-436-3325.: The crawl features horse-drawn hayride trailers and tractor-drawn trailers ready to take you through Soulard. Twenty-two establishments will offer drink or food specials to the participants. Half the proceeds after cost will be donated to the St. Louis Area Food Bank. Hayrides run from 6 to 10 p.m., but the crawl goes all night! Thu., Oct. 24, 6-11:59 p.m., $15, 314-436-3045.: An Evening of Spooky Cocktails and Unknown Spirits with the St. Louis Bourbon Society. Join the St. Louis Bourbon Society this Halloween season for a Blind Bourbon tasting with Bourbon and Banter that will have you facing your fears about being in the dark! Fri., Oct. 25, 6:30-10 p.m., $35, 314-799-8746.: The Cherokee Street pub crawl includes over 60 perfomances through the day and night at multiple venues and features productions by Farfetched and Nightchaser ($10 at the door, $5 with wristband). Limited tickets. VIP tickets include complimentary karaoke, food and beverages at Artist Art (3-9 p.m.). Sat., Oct. 26, 3-11:59 p.m., $15 - $25.: Join the crowd at Ballpark Village for the biggest Halloween party in the galaxy presented by Johnnie Brock’s Dungeon. Over 2,000 people plan to storm Area 314 as UFO-BPV lands in the heart of downtown. Orbit around five venues. Live entertainment by Breakdown Shakedown band and DJ Nune, with an epic costume contest, offering $7,000 in cash and prizes, hosted by Todd Thomas! Sat., Oct. 26, 7 p.m., $10-$35. 314-345-9481.: Enjoy this cult classic with live musical accompaniment by the Rats & People Motion Picture Orchestra and food & beer specials, including Count Orlok, Urban Chestnut’s Black Pumpkin Wheat Ale, as well as a few other surprises! Free, family-friendly event. The movie will begin after sunset. Wed., Oct. 23, 6-10 p.m., free.: GutterGlitter is celebrating queer and trans babes that this society hasn’t been able to burn. Bring your coven, or come stag! Just be ready to party at this underground, queer dance party. Basics are subject to a $15 up charge; come in costume! Fri., Oct. 25, 9 p.m.-3 a.m., $5-$15, 314-621-6900.