Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge to Open in CWE on October 31

Courtesy Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge
A sneak peek at the Blue Strawberry stage.
St. Louis boasts a strong cabaret scene, but until now, the city didn't have a venue solely dedicated to the art. That will change when Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge (364 North Boyle Avenue)
opens in the Central West End on October 31. The new lounge will offer dining and drinks, but the focus is on intimate musical performances.
Owner Jim Dolan is a seasoned music producer, having organized close to a thousand cabaret shows in various St. Louis venues in the past fourteen years. With Blue Strawberry, he's finally getting the chance to open up his own personalized event space. "Our music sweet spot is singers who tell stories," Dolan says. "We book cabaret, singer-songwriters, country, folk — all kinds of genres, focusing on singers."
Local and national performers will take the stage at Blue Strawberry three nights a week — Thursday, Friday and Saturday — and during the week, the lounge will b e open for dinner service, with live music on Tuesday and Wednesday. Blue Strawberry's kitchen will offer a well-rounded menu — from classic American-style fare to a tuna poke bowl and lobster roll — as well as extensive wine and beverage offerings. Chef Kevin Sthair, who previously headed the kitchen at Lucas Park Grille, is Blue Strawberry's executive chef.
Ken Haller, who was voted the St. Louis Post-Dispatch
's best St. Louis Cabaret Artist in 2015, will open the room on Thursday, October 31. Some other upcoming programming highlights include cabaret queen KT Sullivan on November 16, New York theater scene up-and-comers The Drinkwater Brothers on December 7 and musical theater talents The Skivives, a duo featuring Broadway star Matt Doyle, for a special holiday show on December 8.
Tickets to shows and additional information can be found on the venue's website
.
