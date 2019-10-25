Email
Friday, October 25, 2019

Opera Theatre of Saint Louis Is Having a Costume Sale and You're Invited

Posted By on Fri, Oct 25, 2019 at 6:01 AM

click to enlarge Items like this dress from Opera Theatre St. Louis' production of Orfeo & Euridice could be yours. - FAY FOX
  • Fay Fox
  • Items like this dress from Opera Theatre St. Louis' production of Orfeo & Euridice could be yours.

If you ever envied the gorgeous costumes featured in Opera Theatre of Saint Louis' lavish productions and dreamed of owning one yourself, you're in luck.

On Saturday, November 9, OTSL is hosting The Great Costume Sale, inviting locals to sift through more than 1,500 costumes from past operas at the Sally S. Levy Opera Center (210 Hazel Avenue, Webster Groves). The event offers a rare chance to shop the lauded company's wardrobe, including full costume sets, hats, helmets, handbags, shoes, masks, sashes, gauntlets, parasols and bundles of exotic fabric. Attendees can expect to find select pieces from productions such as Orfeo & Euridice, The Magic Flute, Salome and more.

Browsing gets underway at 9 a.m. runs until 2 p.m., but true fans should arrive early to shop the fullest selection. Payment will be accepted via cash, check or major credit cards. 



To learn more about the The Great Costume Sale, visit OTSL’s official Facebook event page
