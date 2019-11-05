Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Bumper Cars on Ice Sliding into St. Louis

Posted By on Tue, Nov 5, 2019 at 8:35 AM

click to enlarge Frozen cocktails and gliding bumper cars are coming to St. Louis. - COURTESY BUMPER CARS ON ICE TOUR
  • COURTESY BUMPER CARS ON ICE TOUR
  • Frozen cocktails and gliding bumper cars are coming to St. Louis.

Winter sports like hockey and skiing are cool and all, but have you ever tried bumper cars on ice? If not, you’re in luck because a badass bumper party is headed to town.

This event is scheduled to go down in March of 2020, and it’s much more than just you sliding across the rink like a giant curling stone. At this party, the lights are low and the music is loud. There will also be a bar on site serving mulled wine and frozen cocktails, making it more like a club event than bumper boats at a water park.

Tickets are $30 and include a twelve minute bumper car ice ride, admission to the winter wonderland-themed bar and endless Instgramming opportunities.



The exact date and location haven’t been announced yet, but you can sign up to receive information at BumperCarsOnIceTour.com.

click to enlarge The action happens in March, although specific dates haven't been announced. - COURTESY BUMPER CARS ON ICE TOUR
  • COURTESY BUMPER CARS ON ICE TOUR
  • The action happens in March, although specific dates haven't been announced.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Throw Your Old Pumpkin Off of the Roof of the City Museum This Week Read More

  2. The Best Things to Do in St. Louis, November 1 to 9 Read More

  3. Depeche Mode Movie Coming to St. Louis Read More

  4. Opera Theatre of Saint Louis Is Having a Costume Sale and You're Invited Read More

  5. Arkadin Cinema & Bar, St. Louis' First Microcinema, to Open in Bevo in 2020 Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation