Bumper Cars on Ice Sliding into St. Louis
By Jaime Lees
Frozen cocktails and gliding bumper cars are coming to St. Louis.
Winter sports like hockey and skiing are cool and all, but have you ever tried bumper cars on ice? If not, you’re in luck because a badass bumper party is headed to town.
This event is scheduled to go down in March of 2020, and it’s much more than just you sliding across the rink like a giant curling stone. At this party, the lights are low and the music is loud. There will also be a bar on site serving mulled wine and frozen cocktails, making it more like a club event than bumper boats at a water park.
Tickets are $30 and include a twelve minute bumper car ice ride, admission to the winter wonderland-themed bar and endless Instgramming opportunities.
The exact date and location haven’t been announced yet, but you can sign up to receive information at BumperCarsOnIceTour.com
.
The action happens in March, although specific dates haven't been announced.
