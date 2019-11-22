Princeton Heights Marketplace Offers Reclaimed Home Goods in South City

click to enlarge
Princeton Heights Marketplace is located at 5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard.
Whether you're looking to spruce up your abode for the holiday season or searching for special gifts to give the ones you love, Princeton Heights Marketplace (5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard)
wants to be your destination for repurposed and reclaimed home goods.
Owners Julie Augsburger and Janice Kilper opened the shop in October 2018 with a unique business model: The market is typically only open for business one Saturday a month, transforming its showroom each time to offer different items and themes. The bulk of the retail selection is furniture, home furnishings and decor, but the focus or theme of what's available rotates monthly. The concept was inspired by other once-a-month shops in town, including Secondhand Chic Marketplace in St. Charles and and Magpie's Art & Salvage in Valley Park.
"We were both at a crossroads in our lives," Augsburger says. "Janice downsized and I got remarried, so we both had tons of stuff — a lot of furniture and home decor that we didn't really need anymore. It was a combination of that, and then once weekend we went on a girl's shopping extravaganza around St. Louis, and we went to a few places that were only open one weekend a month, and we thought, 'We could do this.'"
For the past year, the shop has operated inside the 3,000-square-foot building that Augsburger purchased in Princeton Heights. Originally the business model was fill the entire space with consignment items as well as a few of their own items, but the business partners figured out over time that consignment wasn't as successful as products they bought in themselves. Today, the market is mostly stocked with repurposed items Augsburger and Kilper found across the St. Louis and surrounding areas.
"We figured that south city was ripe for this," Augsburger says. "There's a lot of millennials who live in the area and people who really like repurposed, previously loved furniture and home decor, so I found this cute little building right next to Novella Wine Bar and it was just an amazing setup for what we wanted to do."
The market is filled with reclaimed, repurposed items and local artisan crafts.
Although Princeton Heights Marketplace is usually only open the first weekend the month, with the holidays quickly creeping up, it will be open seven days before the end of the year: November 30 (Small Business Saturday), December 5, 6, 7 and 8 and then again on the weekend of December 14 and 15. The shop will be open on Thursday and Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"Every month we have our core customers coming in looking for some new treasure," Augsburger says. "A lot of times they post what they buy in the shop to our Facebook page so we can see where it got repurposed. And then we've slowly been able to increase our customer base. We have an email list where we add people in as soon as they buy something, and through that, word of mouth and Facebook, we've been able to increase our customer base over the past year."
Once the chaos of the holiday season has subsided, Augsburger and Kilper are looking forward to further curating the themes for their monthly shop.
"I think in 2020 we're going to continue to keep bringing in our own merchandise and then maybe just targeting certain times of the year where we bring in special vendors," Augsburger says. "For Christmas this year, we've got a really full store and we reached out to local artisans to bring in cute little giftable items. During Mother's Day we'll do that. And just really focus on our own inventory but also these blasts of new things that are only available for a limited time."
The shop will be open on Small Business Saturday (November 30) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
