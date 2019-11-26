Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Adam Schiff Eats Vegan Food at Tree House in St. Louis Amid Impeachment Inquiry

Posted By on Tue, Nov 26, 2019 at 1:10 PM

When you're leading an impeachment inquiry against the President of the United States, you need to keep up your strength. That's why, we're assuming, Adam Schiff stopped in Tree House Vegetarian Restaurant (3177 South Grand Boulevard, 314-696-2100) on South Grand for a bite to eat last night.

Schiff, who is chair of the House Intelligence Committee and a Democratic congressman from California's 28th congressional district, apparently sticks to a vegan diet, making the plant-based fare at Tree House a natural fit. The restaurant shared news of the visit on its Facebook page today.

The congressman was in town for the groundbreaking of the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) facility in north St. Louis. The event was also attended by Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Senator Roy Blunt, Senator Josh Hawley, Representative Lacy Clay, Representative Ann Wagner and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, among others from across the state and country. In a press release, NGA director vice admiral Robert Sharp said that the new campus will usher in a new era for the agency.



“The new campus will be a secure, flexible, cutting-edge intelligence facility that will put NGA in the heart of St. Louis’ growing geospatial ecosystem and help NGA take advantage of its biggest strengths, its people and partners,”  Sharp said in the release.

Located at Jefferson and Cass avenues, the 712,000 square foot campus will house office space, parking garages, a visitor’s center, an inspection facility and control access points. It is scheduled to open by 2025.

“NGA’s new campus will be built with spaces that will facilitate information-sharing and collaboration among NGA’s and St. Louis’s talented innovators,” Sharp said. “Working together, we can better achieve NGA’s mission of providing world-class geospatial intelligence to U.S. service members and leaders to keep our nation secure.”

The north St. Louis campus will take the place of the agency's south St. Louis facility, which has operated since the 1840s.

“NGA has been proud to call St. Louis home for the past 70 years,” Sharp said. “I’m excited to see what NGA’s people and partners in the St. Louis region can accomplish together for the next 70.”​

You can get a closer look at the groundbreaking and speakers here:


We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Your Drunk Ass Can Get a Free Lyft Home This Skanksgiving Read More

  2. The Best Things to Do in St. Louis, November 22 to 27 Read More

  3. Princeton Heights Marketplace Offers Reclaimed Home Goods in South City Read More

  4. Bumper Cars on Ice Sliding into St. Louis Read More

  5. daph. Brings Quality Llama and Alpaca Fashions to the Central West End Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation