Adam Schiff Eats Vegan Food at Tree House in St. Louis Amid Impeachment Inquiry

When you're leading an impeachment inquiry against the President of the United States, you need to keep up your strength. That's why, we're assuming, Adam Schiff stopped in Tree House Vegetarian Restaurant (3177 South Grand Boulevard, 314-696-2100)
on South Grand for a bite to eat last night.
Schiff, who is chair of the House Intelligence Committee and a Democratic congressman from California's 28th congressional district, apparently sticks to a vegan diet, making the plant-based fare at Tree House a natural fit. The restaurant shared news of the visit on its Facebook page
today.
The congressman was in town for the groundbreaking of the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) facility in north St. Louis. The event was also attended by Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Senator Roy Blunt, Senator Josh Hawley, Representative Lacy Clay, Representative Ann Wagner and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, among others from across the state and country. In a press release, NGA director vice admiral Robert Sharp said that the new campus will usher in a new era for the agency.
“The new campus will be a secure, flexible, cutting-edge intelligence facility that will put NGA in the heart of St. Louis’ growing geospatial ecosystem and help NGA take advantage of its biggest strengths, its people and partners,” Sharp said in the release.
Located at Jefferson and Cass avenues, the 712,000 square foot campus will house office space, parking garages, a visitor’s center, an inspection facility and control access points. It is scheduled to open by 2025.
“NGA’s new campus will be built with spaces that will facilitate information-sharing and collaboration among NGA’s and St. Louis’s talented innovators,” Sharp said. “Working together, we can better achieve NGA’s mission of providing world-class geospatial intelligence to U.S. service members and leaders to keep our nation secure.”
The north St. Louis campus will take the place of the agency's south St. Louis facility, which has operated since the 1840s.
“NGA has been proud to call St. Louis home for the past 70 years,” Sharp said. “I’m excited to see what NGA’s people and partners in the St. Louis region can accomplish together for the next 70.”
You can get a closer look at the groundbreaking and speakers here:
We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
