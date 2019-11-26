Your Drunk Ass Can Get a Free Lyft Home This Skanksgiving

click to enlarge
Some lucky Shanksgiving partiers
will get a free Lyft home tomorrow when they leave the bars thanks to Major Brands and Jim Beam.
The two companies have joined together to offer 1,500 free safe rides home this Thanksgiving Eve in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield, Missouri.
All you have to do to redeem your free ride home is visit Major Brands’ Facebook
or Instagram
page today to claim your ride code and then enter it into your Lyft
app. The code will be redeemable for a ride credit that can be used between 4 p.m. Wednesday, November 27 and 2 a.m. on Thursday, November 28.
This is the biggest bar night of the year and you’d be smart to get a Lyft instead of trying to guess if you’re over the legal limit. Driving drunk is also massively stupid and dangerous: You must choose to live another day to stuff your face with pumpkin pie. So go out tomorrow and party it up, but then get home safely (and for free) on the dime of Major Brands and Jim Beam.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
