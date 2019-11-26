Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Your Drunk Ass Can Get a Free Lyft Home This Skanksgiving

Posted By on Tue, Nov 26, 2019 at 10:33 AM

click to enlarge THEO WELLING

Some lucky Shanksgiving partiers will get a free Lyft home tomorrow when they leave the bars thanks to Major Brands and Jim Beam.

The two companies have joined together to offer 1,500 free safe rides home this Thanksgiving Eve in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield, Missouri.

All you have to do to redeem your free ride home is visit Major Brands’ Facebook or Instagram page today to claim your ride code and then enter it into your Lyft app. The code will be redeemable for a ride credit that can be used between 4 p.m. Wednesday, November 27 and 2 a.m. on Thursday, November 28.



This is the biggest bar night of the year and you’d be smart to get a Lyft instead of trying to guess if you’re over the legal limit. Driving drunk is also massively stupid and dangerous: You must choose to live another day to stuff your face with pumpkin pie. So go out tomorrow and party it up, but then get home safely (and for free) on the dime of Major Brands and Jim Beam.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Best Things to Do in St. Louis, November 22 to 27 Read More

  2. Princeton Heights Marketplace Offers Reclaimed Home Goods in South City Read More

  3. daph. Brings Quality Llama and Alpaca Fashions to the Central West End Read More

  4. Bumper Cars on Ice Sliding into St. Louis Read More

  5. Depeche Mode Movie Coming to St. Louis Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation