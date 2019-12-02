Arch Apparel's New Ted Drewes Collaboration Is the Perfect Stocking Stuffer

If you like to be the person at the party who brings the White Elephant gift that everyone fights to take home, look to Arch Apparel for all of your St. Louis holiday needs.
The purveyor of St. Louis-centric goods recently launched a collaboration with Ted Drewes
that is sure to be the star of any gift exchange.
Printed on a classic long-sleeve tee in light yellow (Ted Drewes’ signature color), the shirt features an upside-down concrete printed on the front and a larger version on the back that reads “Ted Drewes since 1929.” The shirt even includes a bit of 3-D fluff to represent the concrete.
This collaboration is just one of the latest
in a series that has included Budweiser, Imo’s
, Lion’s Choice and 4 Hands Brewing Co.'s City Wide.
And if you’re looking for a hot deal on these STL wares, the Cyber Monday sale at ArchApparel.com
is happening today with 20 percent off site-wide.
You can also buy one at Ted Drewes or visit the Arch Apparel brick-and-mortar store in Brentwood (2335 South Hanley Road, 314-601-3122)
to check out the stylish collaborations in person.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
