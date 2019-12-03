Email
Tuesday, December 3, 2019

The Winter Bazaar at Flowers and Weeds Is the Best Holiday Sale of the Year

Posted By on Tue, Dec 3, 2019 at 3:37 PM

Grateful for our small business, weeds and all. It’s more of a family. Come feel the love 💕 Open today for #smallbusinesssaturday 10-6.

Posted by Flowers and Weeds on Saturday, November 24, 2018


If you want to get all of your holiday shopping done at once and keep your dollars local, the Winter Bazaar at Flowers and Weeds (3201 Cherokee Street, 314-776-2887) this Saturday is the place to be.

Open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., this all-day sale includes specialty and handcrafted goods from local vendors. Expect to find items like jewelry, hand-tooled leather, knits, tinctures, natural skincare products, pottery, ceramics, art, zines, buttons, patches, vintage goods and miniatures.



Once you’re finished dropping dimes at the bustling vendor tables that will be set up inside the lush Cherokee Street spot, you can head outdoors to the tree lot to grab the perfect Christmas tree or handmade wreath.

You can also find the Cha Cha Chow food truck on site on Saturday and music from DJ Crim Dolla Cray. The 12th Annual Cherokee Print Bazaar is happening on Saturday, too, so you can be sure to get your shopping and Christmas-ing finished all at once and then even get yourself a treat, too.

You can find more information about the Flowers and Weeds Winter Bazaar at the Facebook event page.

Feliz Navidad, Cherokee Street!

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
