Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 16, 2019

St. Louis Then and Now: St. Louis City Hall Downtown

Posted By on Mon, Dec 16, 2019 at 12:48 PM

THEN: St. Louis City Hall
NOW:
click to enlarge Still gorgeous. - SCREEN SHOT VIA GOOGLE MAPS

City Hall is easily one of the most beautiful buildings in downtown St. Louis and this photo from the Missouri Historical Society shows us that it’s always been that way.

St. Louis’ city hall was modeled after Paris' city hall, and was designed by architect Edmond Jacques Eckel, who moved from France to St. Joseph, Missouri, in the 1800s. Construction started on the building in the summer of 1890 and wasn’t completed until 1904, just before the opening of the World’s Fair.

The ca. 1904 vintage photo above was made looking north along Tucker Street, and it captures the south and east sides of the French Renaissance-style building.



If you’ve never had an occasion to visit City Hall, make sure to stop in the next time you're downtown. The building houses the mayor’s office and other city services and it is just as gorgeous on the inside as it is on the outside.

RELATED: These Rare Photos From the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis Will Blow Your Mind


St. Louis Then and Now is a recurring feature in the Riverfront Times that highlights the history, beauty and changes in St. Louis. If you have a tip or an interesting old photo to share please email jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Best Things to Do in St. Louis, December 12 to 18 Read More

  2. St. Louis Then and Now: The Flying Saucer Building on South Grand Boulevard Read More

  3. The Hilarious Disenchanted Reveals What Really Distresses All Those Damsels Read More

  4. The Best Things to Do in St. Louis, November 22 to 27 Read More

  5. The Winter Bazaar at Flowers and Weeds Is the Best Holiday Sale of the Year Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation