Monday, December 16, 2019
St. Louis Then and Now: St. Louis City Hall Downtown
By Jaime Lees
on Mon, Dec 16, 2019 at 12:48 PM
THEN:
NOW:
City Hall is easily one of the most beautiful buildings in downtown St. Louis and this photo from the Missouri Historical Society
shows us that it’s always been that way.
St. Louis’ city hall was modeled after Paris' city hall, and was designed by architect Edmond Jacques Eckel, who moved from France to St. Joseph, Missouri, in the 1800s. Construction started on the building in the summer of 1890 and wasn’t completed until 1904, just before the opening of the World’s Fair.
The ca. 1904 vintage photo above was made looking north along Tucker Street, and it captures the south and east sides of the French Renaissance-style building.
If you’ve never had an occasion to visit City Hall, make sure to stop in the next time you're downtown. The building houses the mayor’s office and other city services and it is just as gorgeous on the inside as it is on the outside.
St. Louis Then and Now is a recurring feature in the Riverfront Times that highlights the history, beauty and changes in St. Louis. If you have a tip or an interesting old photo to share please email jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com.
