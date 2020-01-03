Goth Night at the Library Promises Unknown Pleasures

Now goths have somewhere to read other than graveyards! Being gothic in public is all the rage these days and there are many places do let your dark shadow shine. If you’re a goth who likes to have fun, you and your fellow St. Louis sisters of mercy can enjoy events like goths on wheels
roller skating and goth day at the zoo
.
But what about events for the less-social goth? The goth who is less into wearing vampire teeth and more into studying Victorian mourning customs? Well, the St. Louis Public library is giving quiet, studious goths their own event in a cool, quiet place where talking is discouraged and they can enjoy some beautiful old books.
Goth Night at the Library
is going down on February 6 at the Carpenter Library branch (3309 S. Grand Boulevard, 314-772-6586)
just a few blocks down South Grand Boulevard from where the old gothic coffee shop was back in the day.
You can’t smoke cloves at this goth event, but you can read books about the passion of lovers or research Antonin Artaud. Or you can just cozy up in a nook at the library and be a god in an alcove.
For more information, see the event page at SLPL.org
.
