Friday, January 3, 2020

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis, January 3 to 6

Posted By on Fri, Jan 3, 2020 at 6:03 AM

click to enlarge Jodie Whittaker and the gang start a new season of adventures in space and time. - COURTESY OF FATHOM EVENTS
  • COURTESY OF FATHOM EVENTS
  • Jodie Whittaker and the gang start a new season of adventures in space and time.

It's a new year, but the march of the weekly events goes on. That's time for you, there's never enough of it but there's always more coming.

1. Joan Crawford Goes West
 The Other St. Nick series celebrating the work of director Nicholas Ray continues this weekend with his cult western, Johnny Guitar. Joan Crawford stars as Vienna, a strong-willed woman who runs a saloon on the outskirts of town. The townies want her gone, especially the equally strong-willed Emma (Mercedes McCambridge). When the stage coach is robbed, the people pin the blame on the outlaws who hang around Vienna's saloon and ride to drive her off. The timely arrival of mysterious stranger Johnny Guitar is the only thing that saves Vienna and her business, but the problems aren't over. The colors are vibrant to the point of garish, several of the locations are evocative and the plot is a bit of an afterthought. Crawford is a terror throughout, and the whole film has an otherworldly beauty. Johnny Guitar is shown at 7 p.m. Friday, January 3, at Webster University's Moore Auditorium (470 East Lockwood Avenue; www.webster.edu/film-series). Tickets are $5 to $7.

2. The End of an Era
 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is currently being shown at the St. Louis Science Center's Omnimax Theatre (5050 Oakland Avenue; www.slsc.org), and if you want to make the most of it, buy tickets for the 10 p.m. show on Friday, January 3. First Friday: Star Wars marks the end of the story-cycle started way back in the '70s with a night devoted to the greatest space opera of them all. The 501st Legion of stormtroopers will be present to keep (pretend) order and pose for pictures, and Dr. Patrick Johnson (author of The Physics of Star Wars) will discuss how physics works in the Star Wars universe (weirdly) as opposed to here in this universe. More events will be announced shortly, so keep checking the Science Center website. First Friday takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. and admission is free, but you'll need money for the film tickets and some of the TBA events.



3. New Year, New Start
 The new season of Doctor Who is about to begin, and if you're a fan (or want to start and are looking for a way in to the long running show), the season premiere is broadcast to movie theaters nationwide at 1 p.m. Sunday, January 5. This new series is set to reveal more of the still-new Doctor Who's (Jodie Whittaker) multiple hearts as she continues her travels through time and space with companions Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill and Bradley Walsh. This special launch includes a sneak peek at the next episode, as well as live Q&A with the cast (transmitted live from New York), which is pretty much only for the hardcore Whovians. You can watch it locally at the Marcus Ronnies Cine (5320 South Lindbergh Boulevard; www.fathomevents.com). Tickets are $13.47.

4. Oedipus Sings!
 New Line Theatre artistic director Scott Miller has a strange sort of luck when it comes to finding scripts. Last year he found the long-lost Gilbert & Sullivan operetta The Zombies of Penzance, and he's just recently been given what may be the only full book and score for the same duo's Bloody King Oedipus (or, Pardon Me, Mum!), which was ferreted out by a college student combing the duo's papers. Gilbert and Sullivan adapted the work from the ancient Greek tragedy by Sophocles, upon which tale they grafted a suitably bouncy score. New Line Theatre presents a public reading of the script with the songs at 8 p.m. Monday, January 6, at the Marcelle Theater (3310 Samuel Shepard Drive; www.newlinetheatre.com). Admission is free.
