Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Da Vinci The Exhibition Opens Saturday at the St. Louis Science Center

Posted By on Tue, Jan 7, 2020 at 2:16 PM

click to enlarge Sick ornithopter, bro. - SLASHVEE / FLICKR

The St. Louis Science Center’s new exhibition celebrating the life and work of Leonardo Da Vinci opens this weekend.

Da Vinci The Exhibition digs into the work of the eminently impressive and prolific inventor, artist and scientist, and treats visitors to more than 60 life-size replicas of his inventions and twenty replicas of his art. Among the more impressive examples of his genius on display are the revolving crane, diving suit and light projector he designed.

You’ll have to pay a bit for the pleasure of seeing Da Vinci’s inventions come alive in full scale models, but it will be worth it. Tickets for adults are $14.95 and children are only $12.95. The event runs through April 6, 2020, and St. Louis Science Center members get a discount, of course.



For more information and to book your tickets in advance, visit slsc.org.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Goth Night at the Library Promises Unknown Pleasures Read More

  2. The Best Things to Do in St. Louis, January 3 to 6 Read More

  3. Saint Louis Ballet's The Nutcracker as Reviewed by a Kindergartner Read More

  4. The Best Things to Do in St. Louis, December 26 to 31 Read More

  5. A Reminder That Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats Is Garbage on Stage or Screen Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation