Da Vinci The Exhibition Opens Saturday at the St. Louis Science Center
The St. Louis Science Center’s new exhibition celebrating the life and work of Leonardo Da Vinci opens this weekend.
Da Vinci The Exhibition
digs into the work of the eminently impressive and prolific inventor, artist and scientist, and treats visitors to more than 60 life-size replicas of his inventions and twenty replicas of his art. Among the more impressive examples of his genius on display are the revolving crane, diving suit and light projector he designed.
You’ll have to pay a bit for the pleasure of seeing Da Vinci’s inventions come alive in full scale models, but it will be worth it. Tickets for adults are $14.95 and children are only $12.95. The event runs through April 6, 2020, and St. Louis Science Center members get a discount, of course.
For more information and to book your tickets in advance, visit slsc.org
.
