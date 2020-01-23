Email
Thursday, January 23, 2020

The Midwest's Largest Garage Sale and Swap Meet Returns to St. Louis Next Month

Posted By on Thu, Jan 23, 2020 at 9:35 AM

click to enlarge Vintage treasures await. - RANIEL DIAZ / FLICKR

If you’re serious about finding some serious deals, you must check out the thirteenth annual garage sale and swap meet hosted by the Eureka Missouri Chamber of Commerce on February 29, 2020.

Held in the parking lot at the Six Flags in Eureka, this is the biggest garage sale you’re likely to see in your life. There will be more than 500 vendors on site selling everything from housewares to antiques to vintage clothing.

The entry price is $10 per car, but that’s a small price to pay to hit up hundreds of garage sales all at once. And since you’ll likely want to spend most of the day hunting for treasures, they’ll also have food on site. The gates open at 7 a.m. and the sale doesn’t end until 3 p.m.



For more information, visit the Facebook event page or EurekaSwap.com.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
