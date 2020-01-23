Thursday, January 23, 2020
The Midwest's Largest Garage Sale and Swap Meet Returns to St. Louis Next Month
Posted
By Jaime Lees
on Thu, Jan 23, 2020 at 9:35 AM
click to enlarge
If you’re serious about finding some serious deals, you must check out the thirteenth annual garage sale and swap meet hosted by the Eureka Missouri Chamber of Commerce on February 29, 2020.
Held in the parking lot at the Six Flags in Eureka, this is the biggest garage sale you’re likely to see in your life. There will be more than 500 vendors on site selling everything from housewares to antiques to vintage clothing.
The entry price is $10 per car, but that’s a small price to pay to hit up hundreds of garage sales all at once. And since you’ll likely want to spend most of the day hunting for treasures, they’ll also have food on site. The gates open at 7 a.m. and the sale doesn’t end until 3 p.m.
For more information, visit the Facebook event
page or EurekaSwap.com
.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Tags: garage sale, swap meet, Eureka, Missouri, Six Flags, Image