Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Massive LEGO Convention Returning to St. Louis After Selling Out Last Year

Posted By on Wed, Jan 29, 2020 at 9:55 AM

They're coming back! - COURTESY OF BRICKUNIVERSE LEGO FAN CONVENTION
  • COURTESY OF BRICKUNIVERSE LEGO FAN CONVENTION
  • They're coming back!

Fans of colorful, interlocking plastic building blocks, rejoice: The "ultimate LEGO fan experience" is returning to St. Louis this summer.

The organizers behind the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention announced this week that the massive and wildly popular event dedicated to all things LEGO will once again be held at the Greensfelder Complex in Queeny Park (550 Weidman Road, Ballwin) on July 18 and 19.

The convention will bring thousands upon thousands of LEGO bricks for attendees to build with, along with numerous attractions including life-sized sculptures; scale models of locations such as Grand Central Station, Notre Dame and the Manhattan Bridge; a huge "Star Wars Zone" with thousands of pieces themed after the movies; and even a "Duplo Pile" for those younger builders with less manual dexterity than the rest.



Some professional LEGO artists will be on hand as well to showcase their work, including San Diego's Jonathon Lopes and Chicago's Roco Buttliere, who both appeared last year as well, in addition to BrickUniverse's nineteen-year-old founder Greyson Beights and award-winning Canadian artist Paul Hetherington.

There will be four sessions total, held both Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 on the day of the event, and children under two get in for free.

Don't count on those day-of tickets though — if last year's sold-out event is any indication, you won't get the chance to wait that long. Point your internet in this direction to get your tickets now.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Akilah Institute President Karen Sherman Visits St. Louis on Book Tour Read More

  2. The Midwest's Largest Garage Sale and Swap Meet Returns to St. Louis Next Month Read More

  3. The Best Things to Do in St. Louis, January 24 to 27 Read More

  4. The Best Things to Do in St. Louis, January 17 to 19 Read More

  5. Cate Blanchett to Play Anti-Feminist Activist Phyllis Schlafly in FX Series Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation