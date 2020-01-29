Massive LEGO Convention Returning to St. Louis After Selling Out Last Year

-
-
They're coming back!
Fans of colorful, interlocking plastic building blocks, rejoice: The "ultimate LEGO fan experience" is returning to St. Louis this summer.
The organizers behind the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention announced this week that the massive and wildly popular event dedicated to all things LEGO will once again be held at the Greensfelder Complex in Queeny Park (550 Weidman Road, Ballwin)
on July 18 and 19.
The convention will bring thousands upon thousands of LEGO bricks for attendees to build with, along with numerous attractions including life-sized sculptures; scale models of locations such as Grand Central Station, Notre Dame and the Manhattan Bridge; a huge "Star Wars Zone" with thousands of pieces themed after the movies; and even a "Duplo Pile" for those younger builders with less manual dexterity than the rest.
Some professional LEGO artists will be on hand as well to showcase their work, including San Diego's Jonathon Lopes and Chicago's Roco Buttliere, who both appeared last year as well, in addition to BrickUniverse's nineteen-year-old founder Greyson Beights and award-winning Canadian artist Paul Hetherington.
There will be four sessions total, held both Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 on the day of the event, and children under two get in for free.
Don't count on those day-of tickets though — if last year's sold-out event is any indication, you won't get the chance to wait that long. Point your internet in this direction
to get your tickets now.
