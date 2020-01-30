Craft Alliance Relocating to Larger Digs on Delmar, Closing in Grand Center

click to enlarge COURTESY CRAFT ALLIANCE CENTER OF ART + DESIGN

The larger facility will bring all services under one roof.

isplanning a move this fall — but the nonprofit arts center isn't going far.Today the 56-year-old organization announced plans to relocate from its current Delmar digs in University City, which it has occupied since 1969. In the fall, Craft Alliance will reopen at 5080 Delmar Boulevard (the former Gunther Electronics Co. space), two miles east in St. Louis.Patrons of Craft Alliance can expect the new location, which will occupy more than 14,000-square-feet of space, to have expanded capacity for students and larger exhibitions and events. The increased footprint will also allow for larger studios (including dedicated facilities for ceramics, metals, wood, fiber, glass, and other craft media), an expanded exhibition gallery as well as retail space and administrative offices, according to a release.“We are thrilled to have a larger space that will be built out to meet the specific needs of our community,” Mark Witzling, executive director of Craft Alliance, said in the release. “As the educational resource for craft in the region, we wanted a larger space with a more open concept that allows our vibrant community of artists, collectors, teachers and students to better collaborate, share and support each other under the same roof. Additionally, the new space will allow us to host gallery talks from regional and national experts in craft.”For more than five decades, Craft Alliance has been a destination for St. Louisans for arts classes, exhibitions, artist residencies as well as its retail shop and community outreach programs. With expanded space for its myriad programming in the near future, Craft Alliance has closed its satellite facility in Grand Center and temporarily relocated operations for both outposts at its flagship in the Delmar Loop.Ahead of its anticipated fall reopening, the space at 5080 Delmar Boulevard will be renovated and remodeled, with design and architectural services overseen by Mademan Design, the same firm that worked on the expansion of nearby Third Degree Glass Factory.