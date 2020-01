The Best Things to Do in St. Louis, January 31 to February 4

click to enlarge COURTESY OF CYCLE SHOWCASE STL

Cycle Showcase STL is all about motorcycles, and the people who love them.

click to enlarge BOB DUNNELL

After the roller derby comes the wrestling.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

You know, for February, this ain't gonna be a bad weekend. There are some plays, some motorcycles, a bit of roller derby and wrestling, and then a taste of Sleeping Beauty to tuck you in., the musical about the rise of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier awards. It showcases the chart-topping hits of the group and tells the true story of how four regular guys wrote and sang their own songs ("Sherry," "Oh What a Night" and about a dozen others) and conquered the music biz. And don't forget the show's content advisory, which warns that you'll hear "authentic, profane Jersey language" sprinkled between those great songs.really does have it all. The musical returns to St. Louis for a long weekend at the Fox Theatre (527 North Grand Boulevard, www.fabulousfox.com ). Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday (January 30 to February 2). Tickets are $35 to $155.Way back in 2007, the Repertory Theatre St. Louis presented the clever and unbelievably entertaining, a hip-hop twist on Shakespeare's. The show, conceived and written by brothers J and G Qaiyum (with several collaborators), was a smash as both hip-hop and Shakespearean theater. Now Shakespeare Festival St. Louis presents the Q Brothers' new show,. It's another hip-hop variation on a Shakespeare play, specifically. Two actors will play more than twenty roles, while DJ Crim Dolla Cray provides the live soundtrack. If it's anything like, it's going to be a hoot.is performed at 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and at 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday (January 29 to February 15) at the Ready Room (4195 Manchester Avenue, www.sfstl.com ). Tickets are $20 to $35.Tchaikovsky's score for the balletwas more acclaimed than his, and within ten years it had been performed more than 200 times at the Imperial Ballet. (This despite the ballet being almost four hours long.) Part of its success is due to its inclusion of fairy-tale characters such as Puss-in-Boots, Little Red Riding Hood and the Gray Wolf. The full run time would be too much for most children, butis a more manageable twenty or so minutes long. With the kids in mind, the St. Louis Symphony presentsthis weekend with special pricing and pre-show photo opportunities with a live princess. Guest conductor Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider leads the orchestra through Mendelssohn's "Piano Concerto No. 2" and Schumann's "Mannfred" overture before finishing with. Performances take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday (January 31 and February 1) at Powell Hall (718 North Grand Boulevard, www.slso.org ). Tickets are $15 to $68, while children's tickets are only $10 with an adult admission.Get your motor running and head out to the Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard, www.cycleshowcasestl.com ), becauseis back. The annual celebration of the art and technology of motorcycles features more than 50 bikes representing all the various strains of cycling. Long-range cruisers, high-speed racers, custom choppers and more will be on display from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (February 1 and 2). In addition to the bikes, there will be a display of motorcycle-adjacent artwork, with artists and vendors in attendance. Even if you don't have the money to buy your own cycle, you surely have the funds for Pooches Doggie Kissing Booth; the money raised goes to Dirk's Fund, a large-breed dog rescue in Pacific, Missouri. Admission to Cycle Showcase STL is $10 for adults and free for kids ages fifteen and younger.andhave teamed up for an unusual sort of doubleheader: a full flat-track roller derby match, followed by a four-card wrestling match, all for one low price. In the opener, current champs the Smashinistas go against the Stunt Devils (frequent champs themselves). After the dust clears, DPW Women's Champion Rahne Victoria fights the top contender for her belt, Hayley Shadows. In the men's match, DPW Heavyweight Champ Adrian Surge and DPW D1 Champion Camaro Jackson throw down in a bragging rights bout. The action starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at Midwest Sport Hockey in Queeny Park (570 Weidman Road, Ballwin; www.archrivalrollerderby.com ). Tickets are $12 to $15, and kids younger than ten get in free.There are some kids who don't like reading, or maybe as award-winning author Jason Reynolds thinks, they don't like reading boring books. Reynolds — who was recently named the national ambassador for young people's literature — set out to write books these kids would enjoy with his Track series. The first book in the series is, which tells the story of Castle "Ghost" Cranshaw, a young man haunted by the memories of his violent father. Maybe this is why he's frequently in trouble and always running away from more trouble. When Coach sees how Ghost runs, he offers him a chance to join the Defenders, an elite middle school track team. All Ghost has to do is keep running and stay on the track, but that's not as easy as it sounds. Playwright Idris Goodwin adapted Reynolds'for the stage, and Metro Theater Company presents the world premiere of the play this month.debuts at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 2, at the Grandel (3610 Grandel Square, www.metroplays.org ). The play continues on a staggered schedule through March 1, and tickets are $14 to $24.Theare back in town for the first time since the All-Star Game to take on the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes are sitting in eighth place in the Eastern Conference at the time of this writing (the Blues are first in the Western Conference), but that doesn't mean this one's a sure thing. The Hurricanes have stayed strong despite the loss of defenseman Dougie Hamilton, and won some tough games along the way. The puck drops at 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, at the Enterprise Center (1401 Clark Avenue, www.stlblues.com ). Tickets are $30 to $164. _n