A Downtown Church Aims to Build Community with a New Coffeehouse

click to enlarge Monica Obradovic

(1610 Olive Street), located in the lower-level of Centenary United Methodist Church in downtown St. Louis, will open its doors on February 9, first as a free collaborative art gallery. In the spring, the coffeehouse arm of the endeavor is set to debut, with

plans to serve soup, sandwiches and pastries.





Centenary's

click to enlarge Monica Obradovic

"Faces Not Forgotten" portraits on display at Anchor Room Coffeehouse.

Boettcher used to live in Hopeville, a homeless encampment along the banks of the Mississippi River, before being arrested on murder charges in 2011. After spending more than a year

in jail, his case was dismissed on February 11, 2013.

The city demolished the encampment in 2012.





At the time of his release, Boettcher told the RFT that he enjoys photography because it puts him in his own little world. Boettcher continues to advocate for the homeless community as a member of the Metro St. Louis Coalition for the Homeless. At the time of his release,





runs from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 9. To keep updated on the coffeehouse's official opening date this spring, follow its Facebook page . “Faces Not Forgotten"

click to enlarge Monica Obradovic

"Faces Not Forgotten" portraits on display at Anchor Room Coffeehouse.

click to enlarge Marie Griffin

Anchor Room Coffeehouse is located inside the lower level of Centenary United Methodist Church in downtown St. Louis.

click to enlarge Monica Obradovic

Another piece from the "Faces Not Forgotten" series.

