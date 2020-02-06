Thursday, February 6, 2020
Your Date Will Hold You Tight at This Valentine's Day-Themed Haunted House
If you forgot to book a restaurant for Valentine's Day and you're worried it's too late to have a special evening with that special someone, fear not. The Darkness (1525 South Eighth St; www.scarefest.com
) is once again celebrating the holiday of love with My Bloody Valentine.
The legendary haunted house will be open for business from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, February 15, with gruesome grooms and blood-spattered lurking throughout. The entire haunted house has been rethemed for Valentine's Day, with a lovelorn soul named Vicky at the center of it. Vicky never had a date, and now she's coming back with demons in tow to seek her revenge on the male gender. If you really want to test yourself, there's a new coffin-escape challenge, during which you have five minutes to get out of a coffin.
Tickets for My Bloody Valentine are $25, and only 1,000 will be released, so don't dawdle.
