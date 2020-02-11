Do it Doggy Style This Valentine's Day With the APA's Weekend Fostering Program

click to enlarge
The Animal Protective Association (1705 S. Hanley Road, Brentwood)
is promising you “a little canoodling with a playful partner” and “weekend fling you’ll never forget,” and you don’t even have to buy an expensive dinner first!
The APA’s Valentine’s Day fostering program allows you to bring home an adoptable pet for this entire weekend with no long-term relationship commitment required. (Although you may want to make it exclusive, especially if you get sensitive cuddler.)
Bring a precious little snugglebug home for yourself if you’re lonely or put a smile on your lover’s face this weekend with a sweet, cute animal who is eager to show you both some love. Consent is important, though, so check first with your lover before bringing someone new into the relationship.
The APA has all of the details covered. The pets are fully vaccinated and have been microchipped and spayed/neutered. They’ll also send you off with everything you need for a great, stress-free weekend with your new four-legged friend: food, leash, collar and even a litterbox for the kitties.
For more information visit APAMo.org
. To set up your weekend fling, call the APA at 314-645-4610 or visit them at 1705 S. Hanley Road in Brentwood, MO.
