Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Do it Doggy Style This Valentine's Day With the APA's Weekend Fostering Program

Posted By on Tue, Feb 11, 2020 at 11:37 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE APA
  • COURTESY OF THE APA

The Animal Protective Association (1705 S. Hanley Road, Brentwood) is promising you “a little canoodling with a playful partner” and “weekend fling you’ll never forget,” and you don’t even have to buy an expensive dinner first!

The APA’s Valentine’s Day fostering program allows you to bring home an adoptable pet for this entire weekend with no long-term relationship commitment required. (Although you may want to make it exclusive, especially if you get sensitive cuddler.)

Bring a precious little snugglebug home for yourself if you’re lonely or put a smile on your lover’s face this weekend with a sweet, cute animal who is eager to show you both some love. Consent is important, though, so check first with your lover before bringing someone new into the relationship.



The APA has all of the details covered. The pets are fully vaccinated and have been microchipped and spayed/neutered. They’ll also send you off with everything you need for a great, stress-free weekend with your new four-legged friend: food, leash, collar and even a litterbox for the kitties.

For more information visit APAMo.org. To set up your weekend fling, call the APA at 314-645-4610 or visit them at 1705 S. Hanley Road in Brentwood, MO.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. How Much Reality Will MTV’s New Show About the Busch Family Share? Read More

  2. Farewell to the St. Louis Summit, The Best Hill You’ve Never Climbed Read More

  3. The Best Things to Do in St. Louis, February 7 to 12 Read More

  4. Your Date Will Hold You Tight at This Valentine's Day-Themed Haunted House Read More

  5. A Downtown Church Aims to Build Community with a New Coffeehouse Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation