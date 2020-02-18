Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

The First Ever Alton Pride Fall Festival Will Happen Later This Year

Posted By on Tue, Feb 18, 2020 at 2:10 PM

click to enlarge Let the flag fly! - KELLIE PARKER / FLICKR

Now that Illinois has established itself as the home of the free (recreational marijuana, anyone?), we Missourians are looking across the river and wondering what other wonders the Land of Lincoln might bring to our boarder.

Well, Illinois has many more surprises in store, because the first ever Alton Pride Fall Festival is coming this year. The festival will take place on October 3, 2020 at the Liberty Bank Amphitheater (1 Riverfront Drive; Alton, Illinois) and will be an all-day event with food, music and other entertainment.

Alton Pride, Inc. is a charitable organization that focuses on the specific needs of LGBTQ+ youth. The organization aims to bring awareness to "homelessness, mental health, teen suicide, and other issues regarding the LGBTQ+ community."



This event is an opportunity to bring the community together in one place to share information, build alliances, spread awareness, offer support and have a good time doing it all.

The AltonPride.com website includes this note on the performers scheduled: 
"Among the confirmed acts are Gateway Men's Chorus and CHARIS, Women's Chorus, as well as singers Summer Osborne and Jen Norman. Flip The Frog will open the festival on the outdoor stage. The festival also will include a 'Pride Idol' contest, from which the winner will sing the national anthem."

For more information on this event or for opportunities to volunteer, sponsor or vend on the site, visit AltonPride.com.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. RIP David Clewell, Missouri Poet Laureate and Beloved Webster Prof Read More

  2. LEGO Builders of All Ages Unite at the Minifig Shop in Kirkwood Read More

  3. Jay Bouwmeester Update: GM Doug Armstrong Says "He's Doing Very Well" Read More

  4. The Best Things to Do in St. Louis, February 13 to 16 Read More

  5. Three Tall Women Is a Tough, Beautifully Performed Drama Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation