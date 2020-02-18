The First Ever Alton Pride Fall Festival Will Happen Later This Year

click to enlarge
Now that Illinois has established itself as the home of the free (recreational marijuana
, anyone?), we Missourians are looking across the river and wondering what other wonders the Land of Lincoln might bring to our boarder.
Well, Illinois has many more surprises in store, because the first ever Alton Pride Fall Festival
is coming this year. The festival will take place on October 3, 2020 at the Liberty Bank Amphitheater (1 Riverfront Drive; Alton, Illinois)
and will be an all-day event with food, music and other entertainment.
Alton Pride, Inc. is a charitable organization that focuses on the specific needs of LGBTQ+ youth. The organization aims to bring awareness to "homelessness, mental health, teen suicide, and other issues regarding the LGBTQ+ community."
This event is an opportunity to bring the community together in one place to share information, build alliances, spread awareness, offer support and have a good time doing it all.
The AltonPride.com
website includes this note on the performers scheduled:
"Among the confirmed acts are Gateway Men's Chorus and CHARIS, Women's Chorus, as well as singers Summer Osborne and Jen Norman. Flip The Frog will open the festival on the outdoor stage. The festival also will include a 'Pride Idol' contest, from which the winner will sing the national anthem."
For more information on this event or for opportunities to volunteer, sponsor or vend on the site, visit AltonPride.com
.
