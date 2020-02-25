Email
Tuesday, February 25, 2020

St. Louis Church Offers Drive-Through Ashes for Ash Wednesday

Posted By on Tue, Feb 25, 2020 at 11:13 AM

Get ashed. - JOHN RAGAI / FLICKR

Manchester United isn’t just a Football Club, it’s also the name of a Methodist Church in Manchester, MO, that is offering drive-through ashing tomorrow, Ash Wednesday.

Cleverly named the “Ash & Dash,” the event can fulfill all of your spiritual needs on the go. It's open in the morning, during lunch time and even after work.

The church is located just west of 141 on Manchester Road, so it’s centrally located for many St. Louisans. Just look for the Ash & Dash signs along the road.



Reverend Jim Peich, Executive Pastor of Ministry and Leadership, recognizes that in these busy times that it’s often difficult to make space for religious rituals.

Rev. Peich says that “Multiple jobs, activities with kids, and full-time schedules should not stop us from experiencing God’s love on Ash Wednesday.”

The church advertises other options with this service, as well: “Drivers will receive an ash cross on their forehead, or their hand. They may also choose a simple blessing (with no ashes). In addition to providing ashes and blessings, prayer will be offered. It’s all free for the asking.”

There is also a traditional Ash Wednesday service at 6 p.m. inside the church.

So if you’re busy but want a blessing, drive through Manchester United Methodist Church (129 Woods Mill Road, 636-394-7506) tomorrow between 7-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. for little prayer to go. (And no, you may not get fries with that. Maybe next year.)

