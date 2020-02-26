Try Baby Goat Yoga This Weekend at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch

click to enlarge
Baby goats are the Bart Simpson of animals: Really cute. Lots of fun. Always looking for trouble. And that’s only part of why they’re fun to have around during a yoga session.
If you’re looking to kick it with some cute animals and do some sun salutations, yoga with baby goats is the perfect event for you.
The Humane Society of Missouri
hosts baby goat yoga at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch
this weekend and yogis of all skill levels are invited to attend. Led by instructor Michelle Menos of Agape Yoga Studio
, the class is held in the same area as some young domesticated kids kid around in the same space.
Goats just love to climb things, so chances are that while you’re stretching out they’ll be hopping up on your back to get a better view of the space.
The seventeen baby goats at Longmeadow are currently looking for their forever homes, so if you fall in love with them you can apply to give one (or more) all of the love they deserve.
For more information about the event or the goats, check out this video
on Facebook or visit LongmeadowRescueRanch.org
.
