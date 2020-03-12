Both St. Patrick's Day Parades Postponed

-
JON. GITCHOFF
The pipers are playing a sad tune today.
Both St. Patrick's Day parades — the downtown parade on Saturday and the Dogtown Parade on Tuesday — have been postponed because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement on the downtown parade's website
, committee chairperson Maureen A. McGlynn announced the news:
"With a heavy heart, amidst growing concerns about the spread of Coronavirus, our Committee has reluctantly decided we must POSTPONE our events. There will be no Run and no Parade downtown on March 14, 2020. We do look to reschedule these events, and the private parties that accompany our weekend, likely as part of our September Halfway-To-St. Pat’s celebration. We make this decision based upon the best information currently available, and we know that St. Louis will support us in this."
The Ancient Order of Hibernians, the group that organizes the Dogtown parade, simply put a large "POSTPONED" on their website
. An official statement was issued early this morning on Facebook
.
