Friday, March 20, 2020

St. Louis Native Andy Cohen Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Posted By on Fri, Mar 20, 2020 at 6:36 PM


St. Louis’ favorite son, Andy Cohen, has tested positive for coronavirus. Cohen revealed his status on his Instagram page tonight, saying he was tested after “not feeling great.”

The radio and television host had been working from home for the past few days and had posted photos of himself looking well as recently as two days ago.


Cohen said that he wanted to thank “all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”



Good advice.

Get well soon, Andy. We’ll keep a candle burning and an Imo’s Pizza warm for you here in St. Louis.

