Miracles Happen: A St. Louis Animal Shelter Has Placed All Available Pets

“No matter what is happening, there is so much good in the world, and this community is proof of it. We put out a call for help and you answered! EVERY SINGLE PET THAT CAN BE PLACED IN FOSTER HAS BEEN!!! You did this in just two days! And we are so extraordinarily grateful.
A few pets who can't leave the shelter due to medical needs remain and will be spoiled and cared for by the animal care staff throughout our public closure.
Again, thank you so much for your support. Stay well, friends.”
