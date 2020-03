Miracles Happen: A St. Louis Animal Shelter Has Placed All Available Pets

“No matter what is happening, there is so much good in the world, and this community is proof of it. We put out a call for help and you answered! EVERY SINGLE PET THAT CAN BE PLACED IN FOSTER HAS BEEN!!! You did this in just two days! And we are so extraordinarily grateful.



A few pets who can't leave the shelter due to medical needs remain and will be spoiled and cared for by the animal care staff throughout our public closure.



Again, thank you so much for your support. Stay well, friends.”

Just because most things are terrible doesn’t mean that everything is terrible. And St. Louis is very good at coming together to do the right thing. Proof of this is coming just as fast as all of the bad news, but do-gooders aren’t always great at bragging about themselves. That’s why we’re trying to spread as much of the happy news as possible.And just yesterday, the Animal Protective Association of Missouriannounced that all of its adoptable pets had found homes, either in forever homes or with people who kindly offered to foster during this difficult time.The APA posted this on social media The staff at the APA has a big job each day, and their resources are put under extra strain during times like these. But luckily, fostering is increasing among the newly housebound. Just last week, the New York Times reported that Americans were turning to foster pets for companionship. This has worked out not just for the pets, but it has worked out for many people who are happy to bring a new pet into their lives during these difficult and increasingly lonely times.Most people who have had the experience of introducing a new animal into their lives have also known the pain of having to leave them to go to work. But this odd circumstance resulting from coronavirus has actually built the perfect situation for people to stay home and have plenty of time to train and give love to their new furry friends.There are silver linings to be found in these hard times and a practically empty animal shelter is certainly one of them.