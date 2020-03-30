Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 30, 2020

St. Louis Native Andy Cohen Is Feeling Better After Fighting COVID-19

Posted By on Mon, Mar 30, 2020 at 2:25 PM


Our favorite television host, Andy Cohen, shared some good news on Instagram today.

The St. Louis native is loved around the globe, so we were all a little worried when he posted ten days ago that he'd tested positive for coronavirus.

Never one to kick back and relax, the always-busy Cohen must've been feeling pretty badly if he finally stopped to rest and focus on getting better.



And now today he's finally given us an update, posting a photo of himself with a cheerful face and a colorful sweater and saying that he's happy to report that he's feeling better. He also started working again from his makeshift home studio and is back on his Sirius show, Radio Andy.

Cohen also took time to thank our brave medical professionals all across the land, ending his post with this:

THANK YOU TO EVERYONE ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19!

Nice to have you back, Andy. We missed you.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Riverfront Times has been keeping St. Louis informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Riverfront Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments
Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Goes Online: Where to Watch Livestreams of Art, Museums and Animals Read More

  2. Miracles Happen: A St. Louis Animal Shelter Has Placed All Available Pets Read More

  3. Buy T-Shirts, Because St. Louis Needs Help Read More

  4. St. Louis Native Andy Cohen Tests Positive for Coronavirus Read More

  5. Both St. Patrick's Day Parades Postponed Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 25, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation