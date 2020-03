St. Louis Native Andy Cohen Is Feeling Better After Fighting COVID-19

Our favorite television host, Andy Cohen, shared some good news on Instagram today.The St. Louis native is loved around the globe, so we were all a little worried when he posted ten days ago that he'd tested positive for coronavirus Never one to kick back and relax, the always-busy Cohen must've been feeling pretty badly if he finally stopped to rest and focus on getting better.And now today he's finally given us an update, posting a photo of himself with a cheerful face and a colorful sweater and saying that he's happy to report that he's feeling better. He also started working again from his makeshift home studio and is back on his Sirius show, Radio Andy Cohen also took time to thank our brave medical professionals all across the land, ending his post with this:Nice to have you back, Andy. We missed you.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Riverfront Times has been keeping St. Louis informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Riverfront Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.