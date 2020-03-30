Monday, March 30, 2020
St. Louis Native Andy Cohen Is Feeling Better After Fighting COVID-19
By Jaime Lees
on Mon, Mar 30, 2020 at 2:25 PM
Our favorite television host, Andy Cohen, shared some good news on Instagram
today.
The St. Louis native is loved around the globe, so we were all a little worried when he posted ten days ago that he'd tested positive for coronavirus
.
Never one to kick back and relax, the always-busy Cohen must've been feeling pretty badly if he finally stopped to rest and focus on getting better.
And now today he's finally given us an update, posting a photo of himself with a cheerful face and a colorful sweater and saying that he's happy to report that he's feeling better. He also started working again from his makeshift home studio and is back on his Sirius show, Radio Andy
.
Cohen also took time to thank our brave medical professionals all across the land, ending his post with this:
THANK YOU TO EVERYONE ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19!
Nice to have you back, Andy. We missed you.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
