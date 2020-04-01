Email
Wednesday, April 1, 2020

St. Louis Resident and Tiger King Fan Knows Who's Really to Blame for Coronavirus

Posted By on Wed, Apr 1, 2020 at 4:13 PM

click to enlarge JACOBY ANDRICK
  • JACOBY ANDRICK

We've all watched it. Tiger King has given solace to many forlorn Americans stuck at home during this pandemic.

In a time of crisis, at least we all have our televisions to keep us entertained. It's also helpful to remember that many people have it worse than us. Most notably: Carole Baskin's husband.

Jacoby Andrick took this photo the other day outside a house in Southampton, a source of entertainment for the whole neighborhood. In addition to the many happy inflatables dotting the yard, the home also had an old sink prominently displayed out front with the likeness of the Tiger King himself, Joe Exotic, blaming the coronavirus on his longtime nemesis Carole Baskin.



In the seven-part documentary, Joe Exotic, a.k.a. Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, blamed most of his problems on his fellow big cat enthusiast, Baskin.

According to Exotic, Baskin was not only the beginning of all of his problems, but he also accused her of murdering her husband Don Lewis (who had mysteriously disappeared) and feeding him to her tigers.

Anybody who has seen Tiger King and happened upon this tribute would read the sign in Joe Exotic's unique voice and have a nice laugh.

St. Louis is still cool even though all of this. Cheers, neighbors.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
