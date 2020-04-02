Thursday, April 2, 2020
15.5 Percent of Missouri Tweets During the Pandemic Are About Alcohol
By Jaime Lees
on Thu, Apr 2, 2020 at 1:47 PM
We knew that people in Missouri loved their alcohol, but we didn’t know until today that they loved to tweet about it, too.
According to a report from LawnStarter.com
, a full 15.5 percent of tweets from Missourians since the start of the pandemic here have been about alcohol. And not the cleaning kind, the drinking kind.
While people from other states are tweeting their very important political opinions, we’re over here tweeting about things like “Is the liquor store still open?
” and “Dang, dogs and beers are cool.
”
But we’re only twelfth on the list for states that mention alcohol the most during this crisis. Maine is at the top of the list
with 20.33 percent. Y'all must be really bored up there.
If you’re in Missouri and you need another reason to tip back a Quarantini, check out this virtual happy hour
and sip on, friends. Sip on.
