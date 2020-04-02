Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 2, 2020

15.5 Percent of Missouri Tweets During the Pandemic Are About Alcohol

Posted By on Thu, Apr 2, 2020 at 1:47 PM

click to enlarge Sip 'em if you got 'em. - PAUL SABLEMAN / FLICKR

We knew that people in Missouri loved their alcohol, but we didn’t know until today that they loved to tweet about it, too.

According to a report from LawnStarter.com, a full 15.5 percent of tweets from Missourians since the start of the pandemic here have been about alcohol. And not the cleaning kind, the drinking kind.

While people from other states are tweeting their very important political opinions, we’re over here tweeting about things like “Is the liquor store still open?” and “Dang, dogs and beers are cool.



But we’re only twelfth on the list for states that mention alcohol the most during this crisis. Maine is at the top of the list with 20.33 percent. Y'all must be really bored up there.

If you’re in Missouri and you need another reason to tip back a Quarantini, check out this virtual happy hour and sip on, friends. Sip on.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Riverfront Times has been keeping St. Louis informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Riverfront Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments
Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Resident and Tiger King Fan Knows Who's Really to Blame for Coronavirus Read More

  2. St. Louis Native Karlie Kloss Gives Local Businesses a Shout-Out Read More

  3. St. Louis Native Andy Cohen Is Feeling Better After Fighting COVID-19 Read More

  4. St. Louis Goes Online: Where to Watch Livestreams of Art, Museums and Animals Read More

  5. Miracles Happen: A St. Louis Animal Shelter Has Placed All Available Pets Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 1, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation