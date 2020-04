St. Louis Native Karlie Kloss Gives Local Businesses a Shout-Out

Karlie Kloss always has St. Louis on her mind. The supermodel and Webster Groves High School alumnus might’ve moved away years ago, but she visits frequently and, in better times, can be found all around town grabbing bites of our local food that she’s been missing when she’s away.Yep, you can often find Kloss eating the square beyond compare at Imo’s or straight-up going to town on some Ted Drewes beneath the Gateway Arch — what’s more St. Louis than that?She’s a fierce defender and cheerleader of St. Louis food and culture, so it should be no surprise that Kloss featured two St. Louis businesses prominently in a recent tweet urging followers to support their favorite local businesses. In the tweet , Kloss included photos of herself not just at Ted Drewes and Imo’s, but at her favorite New York spots, also. She really puts her money where her mouth is, and her mouth loves some St. Louis food.Cheers, Karlie. See you on Chippewa and Hampton.

Just a thank you to a few of the extraordinary small biz owners in my life. You are what make small towns and big cities what they are, and it’s so important we support you in the ways we can ♥️ Tag the small business your craving a little extra today ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/x3dLoWh9s5

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Riverfront Times has been keeping St. Louis informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Riverfront Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.