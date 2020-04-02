Email
Thursday, April 2, 2020

St. Louis Native Karlie Kloss Gives Local Businesses a Shout-Out

Posted By on Thu, Apr 2, 2020 at 10:24 AM


Karlie Kloss always has St. Louis on her mind. The supermodel and Webster Groves High School alumnus might’ve moved away years ago, but she visits frequently and, in better times, can be found all around town grabbing bites of our local food that she’s been missing when she’s away.

Yep, you can often find Kloss eating the square beyond compare at Imo’s or straight-up going to town on some Ted Drewes beneath the Gateway Arch — what’s more St. Louis than that?

She’s a fierce defender and cheerleader of St. Louis food and culture, so it should be no surprise that Kloss featured two St. Louis businesses prominently in a recent tweet urging followers to support their favorite local businesses.



In the tweet, Kloss included photos of herself not just at Ted Drewes and Imo’s, but at her favorite New York spots, also. She really puts her money where her mouth is, and her mouth loves some St. Louis food.

Cheers, Karlie. See you on Chippewa and Hampton.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
