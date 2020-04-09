St. Louis Is Getting a Pop-Up Drive-in Theater in August

click to enlarge
Big screen and big skies.
Summer activities have not been a sure thing since COVID-19 infiltrated Missouri. Concerts have been canceled
. Places closed up. Plans for the summer are on shaky ground due to too many unknown factors.
Until now. Now, St. Louis, we have something to look forward to.
Get out your poodle skirts and milkshakes, St. Louis. Channel your inner Grease character. Whether you're a pink lady or T-bird, a new drive-in theater is coming to St. Louis. European based company Hot Tub Cinema teamed up with the Drive-in Movie Club of St. Louis to bring the pop-up drive-in theater.
"Going out with the kids, friends and family has been a tough task lately for everyone across the USA after the government introduced strict social distancing measures," the press release read. "While it's still okay to [go] to the park and practice good social distancing for some well-needed fresh air, that can get pretty boring, but a new series of events may offer you some deserved relief."
The new drive-in will offer some family-friendly movies. The website where you can reserve a ticket
reads "A pop-up cinema to watch your favorite cult-classics." A list of the movies that will be shown has not been released yet.
"In light of art spaces and cinemas across the country closing to aid with social distancing, we bring screen entertainment to families, delivering a fun time for all in a safe environment," the press release said.
The pop-up cinema hopes to inspire other events that are both family-friendly and follow COVID-19 safety measures. Hopefully, this will be a fun place for us all to go post-pandemic.
If this is all still going on by the time summer ends, the pop-up drive-in will be open August 25-August 30. Tickets will be $25 for early birds and $30 per car of up to five people.
