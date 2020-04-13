Support Local Journalism. Donate to Riverfront Times.

Monday, April 13, 2020

We're Not Shitting You, Branson Has a Buttload of TP

Posted By on Mon, Apr 13, 2020 at 11:45 AM

There’s so much to see in Branson, Missouri. It’s the best place to go in the Midwest for wholesome (and often tacky) fun. Home to legendary artists, theaters, the Marvel Cave, Silver Dollar City and Dolly Parton’s Stampede, there is no shortage of over-the-top things to witness in Branson.

But did you know that Branson is also home to the largest roll of toilet paper in the world? You can find it at the “Ripley's Believe It or Not!” Odditorium (3326 W. 76 Country Boulevard; Branson).

This museum has eight galleries and, according to the Ripley’s website, they include “over 450 unique artifacts, unbelievable art, crazy illusions and wacky inter-actives.”

Even though you can’t visit the roll right now, you can still check it out at the Ripley’s Facebook page and at the GuinnessWorldRecords.com.



The giant roll was manufactured in Missouri, too, at the Procter & Gamble Paper Products Company located outside of Cape Girardeau. It was then transported to Cincinnati, Ohio, where it was wrapped in Charmin-branded plastic.

Guinness said:

“To be eligible for the record, the roll had to be outsized to scale and constructed from the same material used for a regular commercially available toilet roll, with the record determined by measuring the diameter of the final product.”

Guinness’s final measurements of the roll recorded the height at 8.49 feet and the diameter at 9.73 feet.

That’s a lot of TP. Hey, Branson, maybe you could hook us up with a porch pick-up?

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
