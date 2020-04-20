An RFT Quiz: Is This Guy's Name Mike "Parson" or Mike "Parsons"?

My Governor, Mike Parsons, is holding the line against China. https://t.co/kOgdoaKExq— Mattie Ransom #MAGA. (@MattieRansom) April 15, 2020
.— Lori Whitaker (@wonderfullyknit) April 20, 2020
Praying for Mike Parson, governor of Missouri. Please join me in praying for the leaders of our states and territories.
govparsonmo
.#prayforourgovernors #prayer #missouri https://t.co/Ldv59FrcS8
I do not like Mike Parsons, the governor of Missouri, actions. I will vote for Nicole Galloway November 3rd. I will also vote for Elad Gross. https://t.co/FP67eGQMM9— Phyllis Netzer (@PhyllisNetzer) April 14, 2020
Your argument makes no sense. Ohio has Republican governor but I don't see Fox bringing that up. On the other hand you have dumb governors like my Governor Mike Parson, and South Dakota's governor.— I.AM.DC (@IAMDC35662371) April 18, 2020
💜Sporting my Purple to show my support for Sarcoidosis Awareness💜— Samuel Hall (@samueljhall74) April 20, 2020
I am honored to have received a Proclamation from Governor Mike Parsons, recognizing April is Sarcoidosis Awareness Month here in the State Missouri. #sarcoidosisawareness pic.twitter.com/XPmI7m24ik
