Monday, April 20, 2020

Holy Shit St. Louis, It's Fucking Shark Week at the Aquarium

Posted By on Mon, Apr 20, 2020 at 4:12 PM

click to enlarge Just look at this majestic, murderous beast. - VIA THE ST. LOUIS AQUARIUM
  • VIA THE ST. LOUIS AQUARIUM
  • Just look at this majestic, murderous beast.

Just because most things have been rendered terrible by COVID-19 doesn't mean everything is awful. To that end: Holy shit guys, it's fucking Shark Week at the St. Louis Aquarium.

As we all know, sharks are cool as hell, and also tough. They like to swim and never ever stop swimming. They can smell the blood in the water from like really far. They know that dolphins are dorks.

The St. Louis Aquarium knows these shark facts too, and probably other ones, and that's why they've decided that the next four days will be spent dedicated entirely to nature's meanest maritime murderers.

From a press release:



Tuesday, April 21: Breakfast with the Sharks at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook Live. Watch the animal care team in action and see the Aquarium's sharks have their breakfast. Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes view of the habitats and see underwater activity through the beautiful Shark Canyon windows.

Wednesday, April 22: Diving with Sharks at 9:30 a.m. - watch the Aquarium's dive team care for the sharks and see up close Go-Pro video on Facebook Live.

Thursday, April 23: The Shark Biofact Cart team will show off artifacts including shark teeth and jaws, a Megalodon tooth and other fascinating items on Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m.

Friday, April 24: Join the Quaranstream live from the St. Louis Aquarium which features restful live videos of the Aquarium's various environments, including Shark Canyon, from 10 to 11 a.m.
All of the activities will be livestreamed on the Aquarium's Facebook and YouTube pages rather than enjoyed in person, because everything is still shut down, because much like the sharks surely would do to us if they were able, coronavirus is still killing people.

Still, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the festivities from home. Bust out a big bucket of your tastiest chum, fire up the YouTuber and get ready for the ride of your life. Shark Week is finally fucking here!
