Holy Shit St. Louis, It's Fucking Shark Week at the Aquarium

Tuesday, April 21: Breakfast with the Sharks at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook Live. Watch the animal care team in action and see the Aquarium's sharks have their breakfast. Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes view of the habitats and see underwater activity through the beautiful Shark Canyon windows.All of the activities will be livestreamed on the Aquarium's Facebook and YouTube pages rather than enjoyed in person, because everything is still shut down, because much like the sharks surely would do to us if they were able, coronavirus is still killing people.
Wednesday, April 22: Diving with Sharks at 9:30 a.m. - watch the Aquarium's dive team care for the sharks and see up close Go-Pro video on Facebook Live.
Thursday, April 23: The Shark Biofact Cart team will show off artifacts including shark teeth and jaws, a Megalodon tooth and other fascinating items on Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m.
Friday, April 24: Join the Quaranstream live from the St. Louis Aquarium which features restful live videos of the Aquarium's various environments, including Shark Canyon, from 10 to 11 a.m.
