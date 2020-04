The Moolah Theatre Is Closing Forever, a Casualty of COVID-19

click to enlarge RFT FILE PHOTO

Farewell, Moolah Theatre.

Well, this sucks.We all knew that the pandemic would hasten the closure of many struggling businesses, and it seems like the Moolah Theatre is one of the first local casualties of COVID-19. St. Louis Public Radio reports that the Lindell Boulevard theater is closing after fifteen years in business. Owner and operator Harman Moseley said that “declining business and higher overhead costs” had been an issue in recent years, but the COVID-19 crisis has hastened the end.The Moolah was a part of the St. Louis Cinemas group, which also operates the Chase Park Plaza Cinema and MX Movies and Bar. Those two theaters are staying open, as is the Moolah Lanes bowling alley. Well, they are open but on pause, just like many businesses right now.Farewell, Moolah Theatre. We’ll miss you and your slightly-too-comfortable-if-you-enjoy-naps couch seating. But we'll miss all of the awesome programming from Moolah Movie Nights most of all. We're hoping some other St. Louis theater or bar or brewery will pick up this great local tradition.