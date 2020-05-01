Even the Turtles in Turtle Park Are Wearing Masks

click to enlarge
The streets of St. Louis are always full of surprises, and sometimes we get lucky and get to see a cute one.
Check out the turtles at Turtle Park in Dogtown. Photographed yesterday by Reuben Hemmer
, the famous turtles on Oakland Avenue at Tamm Avenue seemed to be out enjoying the sun while still protecting their faces. (And they're placed more than six feet apart, so they’re also following social distancing guidelines.)
Opened in 1996, Turtle Park has always been a spot where families with young children love to stop for photos or just to let the kids burn off some energy. Created by Bob Cassilly (who founded the City Museum
), Turtle Park brings a bit of that Cassilly magic to the northern edge of Dogtown.
The turtle sculptures are huge and low to the ground, making them perfect for climbing kids. According to ForestParkStatues.org
, the Turtle Playground was “designed by Richard Claybour and funded by Sonya ‘Sunny’ Glassberg as a gift to the children of St. Louis.”
The playground is currently closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but it is still managing to bring us joy.
