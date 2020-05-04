Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, May 4, 2020

Skyview Drive-In Movie Theater Opens This Weekend With Some Classic Films

Monday, May 4, 2020

Everyone has been looking forward to this place opening up for the season ever since the first day of home-schooling when they realized that their children are demons and teachers are saints.

Skyview Drive-In Movie Theater in Belleville, Illinois is one of the last of its kind. Some people might've thought it old-timey before, but now that this virus is trying to kill us all, the public is again open to the delights of watching a movie from the privacy of their own car. It's the best of both worlds: You've left your house but you're still not interacting with the filthy public.



And to welcome us all back to the drive-in, Skyview is showing four family-friendly films starting this weekend. Roll in to check out The Goonies, Beetlejuice, Grease and the greatest movie of all time: Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

The scene at Skyview will be a bit different than in years past, of course, and many of them are great news for visitors.

The cost of admission has been lowered, first of all. And they'll be sanitizing the porta-potties every fifteen minutes. And while the concession stand will offer reduced items and will only be open on the patio, they're also taking other helpful safety precautions like leaving a space between each car.

The theater will be open each night of the week and the current schedule runs from May 8 to 14. So if you simply must get out of the house, you can hit up the Skyview starting this weekend. It's the most fun you can have in the car ... almost.

Details below.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
