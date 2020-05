New Drone Footage of the Fox Theatre Is Hauntingly Beautiful

click to enlarge Screen grab from this video

Pretty.

“During these uncertain, trying times, we stand together while staying apart. The Fabulous Fox is still here and we miss you. Stay strong and stay safe. Until we meet again...it's #OnlyIntermission.”

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Theater people are fond of saying that the show must go on, but when there’s a global pandemic, even the show must pause for a bit.Just like every other entertainment venue in town, the Fox Theatre has been shut down for weeks to wait out the devastating coronavirus. But even without a show on the stage, the Fox is something to see all on its own.Built in Siamese Byzantine style in 1929, the interior at the Fabulous Fox is breathtakingly detailed and opulent. Every inch of the five-story theater reallyfabulous, from the ornate ceiling to the luxe seating.And now you can see it for yourself without even leaving your house. The theater has released new drone footage from inside the empty venue and the video has captivated viewers all over St. Louis.The drone tour was recently posted to YouTube and it included this heartwarming caption:Well, isn’t that a lovely thought? If we’re lucky, this whole lock down time really is only intermission: A time when we all go get a snack and a glass of wine until the fun resumes.You can watch the video below — we look forward to seeing you again when the show resumes.