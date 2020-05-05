Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

New Drone Footage of the Fox Theatre Is Hauntingly Beautiful

Posted By on Tue, May 5, 2020 at 3:00 PM

click to enlarge Pretty. - SCREEN GRAB FROM THIS VIDEO

Theater people are fond of saying that the show must go on, but when there’s a global pandemic, even the show must pause for a bit.

Just like every other entertainment venue in town, the Fox Theatre has been shut down for weeks to wait out the devastating coronavirus. But even without a show on the stage, the Fox is something to see all on its own.



Built in Siamese Byzantine style in 1929, the interior at the Fabulous Fox is breathtakingly detailed and opulent. Every inch of the five-story theater really is fabulous, from the ornate ceiling to the luxe seating.

And now you can see it for yourself without even leaving your house. The theater has released new drone footage from inside the empty venue and the video has captivated viewers all over St. Louis.

The drone tour was recently posted to YouTube and it included this heartwarming caption:

“During these uncertain, trying times, we stand together while staying apart. The Fabulous Fox is still here and we miss you. Stay strong and stay safe. Until we meet again...it's #OnlyIntermission.”

Well, isn’t that a lovely thought? If we’re lucky, this whole lock down time really is only intermission: A time when we all go get a snack and a glass of wine until the fun resumes.

You can watch the video below — we look forward to seeing you again when the show resumes.


Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
