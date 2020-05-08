Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, May 8, 2020

St. Louis Maniac Gets Straight Razor Shave and Haircut While Riding a Harley

Posted By on Fri, May 8, 2020 at 12:26 PM

click to enlarge Balls the size of planets. - SCREEN SHOT FROM THE VIDEO BELOW
  • SCREEN SHOT FROM THE VIDEO BELOW
  • Balls the size of planets.

For many, the inability to get a proper haircut has been one of the more frustrating parts of the coronavirus crisis so far.

But one local man(iac) has a creative solution for the anxiety that comes with a simple trim nowadays: Get a shave and a haircut while riding a motorcycle.



It makes some sense: Why would one bother worrying about a virus when you're one pothole away from getting your head cut off?

Steve Jones, a rider with the local Streetfighterz motorcycle outfit, is the subject of a video the group posted to YouTube this week wherein he gets a shave and a haircut from stylist Kurtiss Allen while riding a Harley through the streets of St. Louis.

The twelve-minute long video sees the pair rolling through the streets downtown while Allen uses scissors and a trimmer to cut and shape Jones' hair and beard. Onlookers at stoplights frequently stop to gawk as the men playfully banter with them, with Jones telling a pedestrian at one point that Allen could shape his hair for him too if he wants.

Then, at about the 8:48 mark, things get truly wild as Allen pulls out the straight razor and starts working on Jones' beard while the pair ride down Gravois. At about the 9:04 point, with a razor sharp blade to his face, Jones even appears to hit a small bump in the road. It's enough to make a viewer — this viewer — cringe in terror, but Jones just keeps riding.

In all, the plan seems to go off without a hitch, turning what Jones describes at the top of the video as "this nasty mess that you guys have been seeing for the last few weeks" into a well-styled situation with surprisingly no bleeding wounds.

Watch the video for yourself below, and maybe don't try this one at home:

