Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

This Go Kart With Cooler Is the Best Apocalypse Automobile Ever

Posted By on Tue, May 12, 2020 at 1:25 PM

click to enlarge This is the best end-times ride we’ve seen yet. - SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK MARKETPLACE

Do you remember that show called "Pimp My Ride" on MTV? Hosted by rapper Xzibit, each episode would take some person’s crappy car and trick it out, doing the whole thing up in wild, over-the-top style.

In addition to covering interiors in fur and rhinestones, they’d always put something extra in the car that was personalized for the owner. If the owner was a DJ, for example, they’d put working turntables and speakers in the trunk. If the owner was into makeup, they’d put a pop-up lighted mirror somewhere in the car so they could apply on the fly.



Well, in these terrible times, it’s like this little go kart with a cooler was made just for us in our current crappy world.

One of the few times we leave our houses currently is to go to the grocery store and this thing could help us keep our precious frozen foods cold until we rode it all the way home.

And if you want to go do a socially distanced hangout in a friend’s backyard, this thing will help you tote your own beer to the party. (You can’t touch your host’s beer, after all, that wouldn’t be wise.)

And it could also work as a great place to hide a dismembered head when you’ve finally had enough of your stupid spouse crowding your space.

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK MARKETPLACE

Yep, all Americans should be issued a go kart cooler ASAP. We need them. For the country.

But you know how painfully slow the bureaucratic system moves, so if you’re desperate for a go kart cooler now, spend part of your stimulus check on this $800 beauty listed on Facebook Marketplace in Beaufort, MO. The seller might even trade it to you for a couple of mini bikes. Sounds like a steal.

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK MARKETPLACE

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Skyview Drive-In Movie Theater Opens This Weekend With Some Classic Films Read More

  2. New Drone Footage of the Fox Theatre Is Hauntingly Beautiful Read More

  3. Vintage Photo From the Admiral Shows the St. Louis Showboat in Stunning Detail Read More

  4. St. Louis Maniac Gets Straight Razor Shave and Haircut While Riding a Harley Read More

  5. I Can't Wait to Bring My Big City Germs to Your Suburbs and Rural Communities Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation