St. Louis Public Library Will Offer Curbside Pickup for Books and Laptops

"Beginning June 10, five of our locations (Buder, Carpenter, Central, Julia Davis and Schlafly) will be open with small collections you can browse in our lobbies. You can place requests online and pick them up, inside or curbside, at these five locations as well as at Kingshighway, which will be open for curbside pickup only. You can also use our mobile printing option to send documents to our printers. We will print and hold them for you to pick up. Chromebook laptops will be available for check out.
The hours of operation at these locations will be 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Customers can place holds through our online catalog at slpl.org, by using our mobile app, or by calling 314-241-2288."
