St. Louis Public Library Will Offer Curbside Pickup for Books and Laptops

"Beginning June 10, five of our locations (Buder, Carpenter, Central, Julia Davis and Schlafly) will be open with small collections you can browse in our lobbies. You can place requests online and pick them up, inside or curbside, at these five locations as well as at Kingshighway, which will be open for curbside pickup only. You can also use our mobile printing option to send documents to our printers. We will print and hold them for you to pick up. Chromebook laptops will be available for check out.



The hours of operation at these locations will be 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Customers can place holds through our online catalog at slpl.org, by using our mobile app, or by calling 314-241-2288."

The St. Louis Public Library is always trying to supply you with quality entertainment, solid information and the things you need — all for free.The system is in the process of slowly reopening so that it can again supply the public with its varied and much-appreciated services.Starting on June 1, you can return items through the book drops at any SLPL location. And just a bit after that, you can request curbside pickup at six locations and visit the lobbies of some of those spots for books, too.From SLPL:So not only will they bring your books outside to you, they'll also let you borrow a laptopthey'll print your stuff for you. Oh yeah, and they won't charge you a late fee, either. Wow. Thanks, St. Louis Public Library.Find more information about their reopening plan and how to place your book requests at slpl.org/reopening-plan