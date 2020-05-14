Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, May 14, 2020

Tickets Are on Sale Now for St. Louis' Pop-Up Drive-in Theater

Posted By on Thu, May 14, 2020 at 12:50 PM

click to enlarge Some promo pictures leave us with more questions than answers. - PHOTO VIA DRIVE-IN MOVIE CLUB
  • photo via Drive-in Movie Club
  • Some promo pictures leave us with more questions than answers.

We usually spend all summer sweating on each other at Cardinals games, but considering the ongoing pandemic, St. Louisans have to find new ways to have fun this season.

It’s difficult to know just how to keep your family safe in these times, but there are still plenty of opportunities for entertainment. And instead of yet another visit to the park, this July you can load the kids into the car for a socially-distanced mini-vacation.



The Drive-In Movie Club is coming to St. Louis from July 16 to 19, and this pop-up drive-in looks to be fun for the whole family. (Or a great spot to have a date night.) The Drive-In Movie Club will be showing a different film each night. On the schedule is Bohemian Rhapsody, Deadpool, The Greatest Showman and Fight Club, so there is a little something for everybody.

And instead of an expensive stop at the concession counter, at this event you and the kids can have popcorn, candy and soda all delivered straight to your car.

Prices are $30 per vehicle and the food and beverage add-ons are extra. To book your spot or find out more information, visit zip-tickets.com.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
